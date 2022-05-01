abrdn plc Increases Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

abrdn plc grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1,035.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $2,319,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,121,805. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ZM. FBN Securities cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.58.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $99.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of -0.93. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.51 and a 1-year high of $406.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.17.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

