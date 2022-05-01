abrdn plc Sells 13,999 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,999 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 20,585 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 427,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 530,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 146,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 324,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 46,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

