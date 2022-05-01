Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.05% of Assurant worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIZ. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,452,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Assurant by 99.5% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 74,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,737,000 after buying an additional 37,115 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Assurant during the third quarter worth approximately $5,755,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Assurant by 31.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,738,000 after buying an additional 33,228 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,886,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.74.

In related news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $181.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.98. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.18 and a twelve month high of $194.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

