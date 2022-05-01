abrdn plc Purchases 578 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,834,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,495,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 653,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,627,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,124,000 after purchasing an additional 488,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,708.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,562,308.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $198.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.16. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.02 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.68.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

