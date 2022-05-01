abrdn plc Has $4.20 Million Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 536,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,224 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 653,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,589,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,385,000 after acquiring an additional 59,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 14.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.57%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

