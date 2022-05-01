abrdn plc Has $4.78 Million Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $576.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $751.50.

NYSE:BIO opened at $512.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $565.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $654.75. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $493.37 and a fifty-two week high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.14. The business had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

