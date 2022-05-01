abrdn plc Has $5.08 Million Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

abrdn plc increased its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,053 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $5,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,195,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 47,485 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark acquired 277 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,026.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,515 shares of company stock worth $583,714 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.15.

Shares of TRU opened at $87.52 on Friday. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $83.47 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.02 and its 200-day moving average is $105.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $921.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

