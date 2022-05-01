abrdn plc Lowers Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,644 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in KE were worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in KE by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in KE by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 837,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,293,000 after purchasing an additional 74,194 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in KE in the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in KE by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in KE by 14,573.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 29,875 shares during the period. 29.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KE alerts:

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $14.18 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $54.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.39.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). KE had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $17.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BEKE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded KE from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.16.

KE Profile (Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.