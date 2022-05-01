abrdn plc Sells 6,216 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,216 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,259,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,823,000 after purchasing an additional 400,160 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,139,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,048 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,957,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,457,000 after purchasing an additional 311,779 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,571,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,919,000 after purchasing an additional 97,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,199,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,978,000 after purchasing an additional 264,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPB shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

NYSE:CPB opened at $47.22 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $50.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day moving average of $43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

