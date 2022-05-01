Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,643,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,500 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,966,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $60,010,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,981,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1,420.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 367,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,929,000 after buying an additional 342,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $104.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 1.28. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $127.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.56.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $5,815,455.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $211,869.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,098,771 shares of company stock valued at $123,832,278. 5.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

