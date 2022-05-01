abrdn plc Sells 3,674 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

abrdn plc decreased its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,674 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Comerica were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Comerica by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,326,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,415,000 after acquiring an additional 14,736 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,536,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,712,000 after acquiring an additional 118,225 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 21,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $4,896,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.35.

CMA stock opened at $81.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $63.07 and a one year high of $102.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.05.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

