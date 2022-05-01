Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $189.58 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.50 and a 1-year high of $205.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

