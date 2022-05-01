abrdn plc Reduces Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,764 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in DaVita were worth $5,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 231.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita stock opened at $108.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.38 and a 1 year high of $136.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.66.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DVA shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Profile (Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.