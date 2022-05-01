abrdn plc Sells 7,686 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,686 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in FOX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,003,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,745,000 after buying an additional 35,636 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 588,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after buying an additional 161,838 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 34,990 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FOXA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on FOX in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded FOX to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $34.16 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.63.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

