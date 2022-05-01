abrdn plc Acquires 653,035 Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) by 5,060.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 665,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653,035 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.57% of Adecoagro worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Adecoagro during the third quarter worth $71,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Adecoagro during the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Adecoagro during the third quarter worth $170,000. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGRO stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Adecoagro S.A. has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $13.55.

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $312.76 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1571 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

