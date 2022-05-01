American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 408,777 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 690.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408,777 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vistra worth $10,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

VST stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average is $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $26.63.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Vistra had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.37%.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $1,119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

