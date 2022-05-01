American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 560.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 140,278 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $11,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,450,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,683,000 after purchasing an additional 71,688 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,232,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,030,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,016,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $88,188,234.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,360,353 shares of company stock worth $109,647,792 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CF. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.16.

NYSE CF opened at $96.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.93. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 28.24%.

CF Industries Profile (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.