M&T Bank Corp Has $475,000 Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Ferguson by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson stock opened at $124.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.93. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $124.25 and a 12-month high of $183.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Ferguson from £150 ($191.18) to £140 ($178.43) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. HSBC upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7,092.25.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

