Southern Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,478 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,478 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,000. Microsoft comprises about 1.8% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $241,156,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $2,550,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 198,595 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,791,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 54,706 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,891,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.65.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $277.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.07 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $292.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.