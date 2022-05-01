M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,722 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter worth approximately $1,599,368,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Airbnb by 141.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 67.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,295,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,107 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 294.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,774,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 117.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total value of $131,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 727,246 shares of company stock valued at $119,476,867 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Airbnb from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.18.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $153.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.49 billion, a PE ratio of -201.59 and a beta of -0.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.80 and a 200 day moving average of $167.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($10.88) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

