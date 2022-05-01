Bayshore Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bayshore Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,716 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000. Microsoft comprises about 1.2% of Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $277.52 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $292.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.65.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.