Hendershot Investments Inc. Purchases 270 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,423 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.7% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,952,329,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 25,253.5% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,619 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Microsoft by 21.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,066,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $277.52 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $238.07 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $292.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.65.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

