Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lessened by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,367 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 6.7% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $35,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $241,156,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $2,550,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 198,595 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,791,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 54,706 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,891,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $277.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $292.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.07 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.65.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

