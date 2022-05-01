Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Barclays

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Evolus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Get Evolus alerts:

Shares of EOLS stock opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Evolus has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $14.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.23.

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Evolus had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 60.65%. The business had revenue of $34.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Evolus will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Moatazedi sold 37,972 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $369,467.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Crystal Muilenburg sold 6,495 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $63,196.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,571 shares of company stock worth $503,592 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 2.6% during the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 15,872 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,226,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,498,000 after acquiring an additional 54,531 shares during the period. 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.