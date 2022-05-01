FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Needham & Company LLC

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum downgraded FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on FARO Technologies from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FARO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FARO Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FARO Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ FARO opened at $34.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.94. FARO Technologies has a 52-week low of $32.52 and a 52-week high of $83.39.

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 13.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FARO Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 25,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FARO Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.