First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $964.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $639.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Citizens BancShares has a 12-month low of $610.67 and a 12-month high of $947.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $688.68 and a 200-day moving average of $779.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.10.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $18.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.32 by $5.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $14.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will post 66.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.35%.

In related news, Director Harold Lee Durham, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider West Ludwig purchased 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $725.86 per share, with a total value of $108,879.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,322 shares of company stock valued at $287,021. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth $517,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth $399,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 238.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 880.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 672.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

