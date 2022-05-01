First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $45.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

FFIN stock opened at $39.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.31. First Financial Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.85.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.17% and a return on equity of 13.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 37.97%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $118,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kade Matthews purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.80 per share, with a total value of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,598.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,212 shares of company stock valued at $989,094 over the last ninety days. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 10.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 520.2% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 70.9% in the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,169,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,713,000 after acquiring an additional 900,084 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 15.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the period. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

