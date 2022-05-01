First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
FHB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Compass Point downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.33.
Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $23.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.12. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $31.16.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHB. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 10.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 61,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 14.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 75,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.
