PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Analysts expect PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) to report $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PTC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. PTC posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PTC.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.27. PTC had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $505.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. PTC’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.11.

PTC stock opened at $114.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.25. PTC has a 1 year low of $96.55 and a 1 year high of $153.73.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PTC (Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC (PTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.