State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,174 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $10,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 177.8% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 53.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

NYSE WH opened at $87.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.24 and a 12-month high of $93.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.63.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.28. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

