State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 244 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,121 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Paylocity worth $10,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 110.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 35.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total transaction of $4,395,888.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $9,570,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.88.

Paylocity stock opened at $189.63 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $154.26 and a one year high of $314.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.02 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.94 and its 200 day moving average is $226.13.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

