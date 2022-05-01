6,410 Shares in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,611 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

ANF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

NYSE ANF opened at $34.58 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average of $36.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile (Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.