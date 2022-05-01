Versor Investments LP Makes New $222,000 Investment in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $27.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.18. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.93 and a 52-week high of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.08.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACIW has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on ACI Worldwide from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

