Versor Investments LP Decreases Stock Holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,712 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter valued at about $198,638,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 13.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,401,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,253,000 after acquiring an additional 848,614 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,209,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter valued at about $8,415,000. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter valued at about $7,049,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $20.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 2.36. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $31.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on JELD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.44.
In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $4,324,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $1,127,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,985,024 shares of company stock worth $43,424,449 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
JELD-WEN Company Profile (Get Rating)
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.
