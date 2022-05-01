Versor Investments LP Invests $220,000 in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMST. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in TimkenSteel by 311.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 343,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 259,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TimkenSteel by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,958,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,016,000 after buying an additional 199,539 shares during the period. Jetstream Capital LLC raised its position in TimkenSteel by 53.3% during the third quarter. Jetstream Capital LLC now owns 460,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in TimkenSteel by 311.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 169,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 128,035 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TimkenSteel by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,930,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,336,000 after buying an additional 106,735 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on TimkenSteel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $20.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.06. TimkenSteel Co. has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $958.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.86.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $338.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.50 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TimkenSteel Company Profile (Get Rating)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.