Versor Investments LP Buys New Shares in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ERF. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,599,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,400 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,325,792 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,609,000 after acquiring an additional 843,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 237.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 643,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,642,000. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ERF opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.35. Enerplus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $258.83 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 53.28% and a net margin of 16.32%. Research analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Enerplus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $15.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.06.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

