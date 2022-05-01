Versor Investments LP Takes $207,000 Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,290,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 18.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,540,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,754,000 after purchasing an additional 392,532 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,254,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,978,000 after purchasing an additional 33,248 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 2.4% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,222,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 0.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,206,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $65.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.66. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $84.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

