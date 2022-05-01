Versor Investments LP Has $197,000 Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Versor Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Yext were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $5.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.82. The company has a market cap of $759.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.47. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.17.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 43.14% and a negative net margin of 23.88%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 7,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $52,449.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $163,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,002 shares of company stock valued at $583,714. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

