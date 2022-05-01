Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,008 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 245.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JJSF shares. TheStreet downgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other J&J Snack Foods news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total transaction of $100,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods stock opened at $149.70 on Friday. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $134.68 and a 12 month high of $181.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.43. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 0.57.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $318.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.63%.

About J&J Snack Foods (Get Rating)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.