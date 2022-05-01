Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 683.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 65,336 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,781,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,949,000 after acquiring an additional 56,275 shares during the period. 47.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $217,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALGM. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $24.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average is $29.79. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.75 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

