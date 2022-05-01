Versor Investments LP Purchases New Stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVYA. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Avaya during the 3rd quarter worth $53,532,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Avaya by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,090,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,957,000 after buying an additional 1,645,522 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in Avaya during the 1st quarter worth $20,120,000. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its position in Avaya by 596.1% during the 3rd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 348,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after buying an additional 298,064 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Avaya by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 397,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after buying an additional 246,553 shares during the period.

AVYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BWS Financial lowered their price objective on Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Avaya from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

NYSE:AVYA opened at $9.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $30.32.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.59 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 59.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

