Versor Investments LP Acquires New Stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 718 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,026 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,822 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,881 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Howard Morris bought 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $231.00 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

VRTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $240.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $177.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.56. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.09 and a 52-week high of $338.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.30.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 21.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 34.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 23.03%.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

