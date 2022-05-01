Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 9,763 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,763 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 115,800 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,654,231 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $79,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,740 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,864 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 82,558 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,113 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 12,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,397,270 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $30,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DDD opened at $11.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.21. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.80.

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.93 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 52.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $94,570.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,838 shares of company stock valued at $402,804 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DDD. B. Riley lowered their price objective on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

