Versor Investments LP Has $209,000 Stock Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 11,472 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,393,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,895,000 after purchasing an additional 14,333 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. CoreCivic, Inc. has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $14.24.

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emkes bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $85,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

