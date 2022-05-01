Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Avnet by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Avnet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Avnet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Avnet stock opened at $43.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $45.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average is $39.97.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. Avnet had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVT shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

