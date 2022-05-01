Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 64.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,806,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $693,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,672 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 982,746 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,320,000 after purchasing an additional 367,990 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $69,323,000 after purchasing an additional 337,838 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 993.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,830 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,676,000 after purchasing an additional 210,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $541,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $112,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,905 shares of company stock valued at $992,325 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TNDM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $96.48 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $155.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 419.48 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

