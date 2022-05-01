Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 2,300 Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 3,314.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 47.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 22.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 79.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $67.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.24. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $99.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $248.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.34 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Gentherm Profile (Get Rating)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.