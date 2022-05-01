Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 2,279 Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,279 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 184,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,319,000 after buying an additional 28,220 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after buying an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $1,708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

DY has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.14.

NYSE:DY opened at $84.91 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.88.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dycom Industries (Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.