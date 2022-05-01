Versor Investments LP Sells 3,571 Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Versor Investments LP lowered its position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRVN. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Driven Brands by 1,480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Driven Brands by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Driven Brands by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Driven Brands by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN opened at $27.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $34.62.

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $468.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.59 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DRVN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

