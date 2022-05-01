2,416 Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emfo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $65.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $63.34 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.253 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 59.41%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.79.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

